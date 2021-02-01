Reviewing CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.52 N/A N/A N/A Citizens $45.11 million 2.50 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CIB Marine Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CIB Marine Bancshares and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CIB Marine Bancshares and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet banking services. It operates 27 branches in East Central and South Mississippi; and a loan production office in North Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

