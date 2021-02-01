Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Allakos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allakos 1 1 4 0 2.50

AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 104.29%. Allakos has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential downside of 31.25%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allakos.

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01% Allakos N/A -29.18% -27.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 7.93 $9.39 million $0.61 13.00 Allakos N/A N/A -$85.37 million ($1.89) -70.54

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Allakos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats Allakos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

