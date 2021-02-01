Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

