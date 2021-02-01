Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Insperity were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 375,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insperity by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $4,155,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,401. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NSP stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

