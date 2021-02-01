Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 287 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ACC opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

