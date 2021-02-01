Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 174,468 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,295,000 after purchasing an additional 584,901 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 610,988 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 551,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 456,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

