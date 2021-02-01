Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 195.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPC. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

