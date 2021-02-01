Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 210 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,008.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

