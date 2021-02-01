Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

