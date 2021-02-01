Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.36 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $197.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.