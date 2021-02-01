Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.71 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

