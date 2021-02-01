Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.03 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

