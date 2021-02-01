Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,311. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

