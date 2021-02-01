Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.81. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

