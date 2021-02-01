Research Analysts Set Expectations for Opera Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opera in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Opera’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

