Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for General Motors (GM)

1/29/2021 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/21/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GM opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in General Motors by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 191,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

