Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tuesday Morning Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.55 million for the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 158.08% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

