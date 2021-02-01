Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SRAX, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SRAX in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

SRAX stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.