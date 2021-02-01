Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Randstad’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randstad in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

