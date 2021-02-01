Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

