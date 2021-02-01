Rentberry Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $147,293.98 and $163.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.