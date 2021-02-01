renDOGE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,760.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $121,135.25 and $153,760.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.