RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

