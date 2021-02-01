Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Remark were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Remark by 131.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Remark stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 132,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $305.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.34. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

