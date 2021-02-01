Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.71. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regis will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

