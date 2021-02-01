Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 784.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 275.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

