ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.58 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 131.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.58 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,640.31 or 0.99765224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.01082011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00307330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00194957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00030913 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.