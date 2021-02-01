Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT):

1/29/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

1/28/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

1/22/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

1/20/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

1/15/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

1/12/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

1/12/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ClearPoint Neuro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

12/8/2020 – ClearPoint Neuro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 7,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

