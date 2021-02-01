Realio Network Hits One Day Volume of $60,975.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Realio Network has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $60,975.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00146218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00264656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

