Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$50,617.50 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,865,586.54.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

On Thursday, December 31st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,883.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

TSE:REAL traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.18. 596,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,933. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.00. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.63.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

