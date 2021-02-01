Raymond James Increases Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to $2.00

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ORZCF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 92,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.