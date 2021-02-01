Raymond James Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $285.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $255.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

