Raymond James Boosts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $16.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

