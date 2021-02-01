Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.88 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $185.18 million and $102.88 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00143094 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,037,940,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

