Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 65.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

