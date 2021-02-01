Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

RANJY opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

