RAMP Trading Down 18.6% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,858,534 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

