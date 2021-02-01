Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Head to Head Review

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rambus and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 2 0 2.67 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and LDK Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 9.66 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -63.30 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0. The company also provides memory interface solutions that include HBM Gen2 and GDDR6; and security IP cores and protocols, as well as a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. In addition, it offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

