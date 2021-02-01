Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

