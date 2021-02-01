Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 194,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,039. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

