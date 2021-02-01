Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $773,913.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007920 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.