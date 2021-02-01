Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

