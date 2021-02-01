Quark Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Quark has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $356.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,376,203 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

