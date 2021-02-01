Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $406.24 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.65 or 0.00100247 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $406.24 million and $8.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

