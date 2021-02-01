QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE QTS opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

