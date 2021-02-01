QEP Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 5.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812,020 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.