QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

QCRH stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $612.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QCR by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in QCR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

