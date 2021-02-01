QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 60,183 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,183 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,521. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

