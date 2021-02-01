QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 2,920 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. 63,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

