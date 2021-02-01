QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,130 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $36.23. 127,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

